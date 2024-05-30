Man arrested after woman stabbed, found dead in Laval, Que. park: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after a fatal stabbing Wednesday in the Chomedey district of Laval, Que.

Police say they found the victim in a wooded area of Armand-Frappier Park, near Murray Avenue, with serious stab wounds to the upper body just after 7:30 p.m.

Despite attempts to revive her, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

With the help of witnesses, officers were able to quickly apprehend and arrest a 20-year-old man.

“It is thanks to the information that the population provided us and the rapid intervention of the police that we were able to arrest a person of interest in connection with the events,” Beshara said.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the man and woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Several witnesses will be interviewed and a command post has been set up at the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.