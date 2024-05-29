Nic Demski joins practice at Winnipeg Blue Bombers camp, Zach Collaros to sit out pre-season finale

With their final pre-season test now just 48 hours away, some of the missing veterans are slowly filtering into Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp.

Offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld had his first practice session on Tuesday. It was another sight for sore eyes on Wednesday with receiver Nic Demski back from an injury for his first practice of camp.

“It was a good day,” said Demski. “It’s obviously the last day of camp. So, it was good positive energy and I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Demski was pretty mum on what kept him out for all of camp, only saying it was just a hiccup, but he’s good to go now.

He’s still unsure if he’ll suit up on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders but said he felt great for his first practice of the year.

“I feel almost a sort of guilt when I wasn’t out here,” said Demski. “I don’t want to miss camp. I want to be out here. I still was out here with the guys, you know, just making sure I’m locked in mentally.

“Anytime that you’re away from training camp, and working with the guys, it’s not the best or the most ideal situation, but just roll with the punches.”

The 30-year-old Demski is heading into his sixth season with this offence, so he’s not overly worried about missing the first two and a half weeks.

“This is my ninth year playing professional football,” said Demski. “I don’t want to come out and say, I don’t need a lot of reps. You know, that’s not the case. I feel like anytime a new season begins. You got to knock the dust off and get your reps and see your pictures and see the defensive coverages and all that good stuff, but at the same time, I am a vet.”

Running back Brady Oliveira has still yet to even strap on the helmet for camp, but Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said he’s getting closer and expects he’ll still be available for next week’s season opener.

O’Shea also revealed first string quarterback Zach Collaros won’t play on Friday and won’t get a single snap in the pre-season after also sitting out the loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He said Collaros is one of several veterans that will only be spectators as he doesn’t believe their starting QB needs the reps to be ready for the regular season.

“Every year with Zach or with certain guys, you ask them what they think they need,” said O’Shea. “If there’s a difference of opinion you discuss why there might be. Fortunately there isn’t a difference of opinion on this. He feels good. He’s confident with where he’s at. Buck (Pierce) sees it the same way, I see it the same way, so it’s a pretty easy decision.”

The Bombers take on the Stamps on Friday starting at 7:30 pm at Princess Auto Stadium with the pre-game show to kick off at 5:30 pm on 680 CJOB.