28th London Cares Curb Hunger campaign encouraging urban agriculture

Amid skyrocketing demand and food insecurity, the London Food Bank and the city are launching the 28th London Cares Curb Hunger campaign, this time with a focus on urban agriculture.

The campaign is usually held during this time of the year, as donations slow as the summer months kick into gear.

While the campaign is still accepting traditional donations of both fresh and non-perishable food items, a focus this year is on encouraging Londoners to support the city’s urban farms and start their own backyard gardens.

“The pandemic really taught people … how vulnerable the price ranges. So I think with this (campaign), what’s different with it now is that I think people are looking for an alternative now, not because it’s necessarily a great vision, but they can’t afford the other stuff,” says Glen Pearson, co-director of the London Food Bank.

View image in full screen Co-director of the London Food Bank Glen Pearson believes London can become a ‘food city.’. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

One of the partners brought onto the campaign is Urban Roots London, a non-profit that uses underused land in the city for agricultural purposes.

Executive director Anna Badillo says urban agriculture allows everyday people to access fresh produce at a fraction of the cost.

“It’s not just working class and those in poverty, it’s the middle class, it’s even upper middle class that’s really being affected by the rising costs of not just living but food as well,” Badillo said at the organization’s farm, located on Norlan Avenue near one of the city’s major gateways.

“The food bank struggles to keep up with the amount of demand. That’s where places like The Patch, Urban Roots, Hutton House, Kensington Neighborhood, Growing Chefs play a role in providing that supply for that demand that’s needed.”

Badillo adds that being central in the city allows the farm to harvest its produce and deliver it the same day, lessening the shipping emissions.

Fresh food accounts for 58 per cent of what is given out at the London Food Bank, according to Pearson. He says the drive this year is one of the most important they’ve had with the shift towards more urban produce.

“These groups, like Urban Roots had been trying to talk about this for years. And it wasn’t registering because we were in a pandemic, and the public is used to the grocery store system,” Pearson said.

“The fact that the city brought them in this year shows that the city, too, is taking more of an account of that. And I’m hoping eventually, that’ll carry some sway at city council and bylaw changes and other things that need to happen to allow for more growing.”

Pearson predicts that London will become what he calls a “food city” with more urban agriculture, and all that’s needed is a council that is interested in making it happen.

London Mayor Josh Morgan seems pretty sold on the idea already.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for people to take the opportunity, whether they’re participating in a community garden program, whether they’re growing in their backyard, to know that they can take some of that, eat it for themselves, but take the extra and donate it,” Morgan says.

“Donation of fresh fruits and produce grown locally is absolutely a need in our city and the food bank has done incredible work to really ensure that that is a critical part of the program that they offer.”

The food drive this year runs from May 28 to June 8. Fresh food donations can be accepted at the food bank, located at 926 Leathorne St. Non-perishable food donations can be left at any fire hall in the city or at participating grocery stores.

More information about the campaign, including financial donations and the adopt-a-plot initiative, can be found on the city’s website.