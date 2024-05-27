Menu

Canada

Calgary homeowners will soon receive 2024 property tax bill

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 8:56 pm
Downtown Calgary and the Bow River are seen from the air. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Downtown Calgary and the Bow River are seen from the air. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Calgary homeowners will soon receive their 2024 property tax bills in their mailbox.

The City of Calgary has begun mailing out the bills for around 570,000 residential and non-residential properties, and property owners should receive their tax bill by the end of next week.

Those who don’t are advised to contact 311.

Owners need to pay the property tax by June 28, otherwise they will be slugged with a seven per cent penalty on July 1.

The tax deadline does not apply to those who pay their taxes monthly through the city’s Tax Instalment Payment Plan.

The funds collected through the property tax are split between the Alberta government and the City of Calgary.

