Crime

Trauma Bears to be used in police operations throughout North Okanagan, Shuswap

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '63% of Canadian adults have faced trauma: StatCan'
63% of Canadian adults have faced trauma: StatCan
WATCH: Almost two-thirds of Canadian adults say they have been exposed to at least one traumatic event at some point in their lives, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on May 27. Nivrita Ganguly reports on the findings of the survey and what it reveals about how different types of stressful life events can affect different demographic groups.
Police have been given a new tool aimed at offering a softer approach in some of the rougher moments in of their work.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers Society purchased 200 Trauma Bears that have been distributed to RCMP Detachments in Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Falkland, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and Revelstoke.

The plush bears, Roary and Cooper, will be put in police vehicles and are available to officers to hand out to children who are impacted by a trauma or other significant event.

Click to play video: 'Dogs can smell human trauma, Canadian study finds'
Dogs can smell human trauma, Canadian study finds

“As first responders, whether it’s at a collision, fire, or other emergency, we often interact with kids who have been exposed to some form of trauma,” Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

“To give a child a plush bear might seem like a small thing, but in that moment, it’s a small thing that can have a big impact. We’re really thankful to our local Crimestoppers Society for their support.”

Julie Pilon, president of the North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers Society said it seemed like a good way to make a tangible difference.

“It’s part of Crimestoppers’ commitment to giving back and supporting youth in our community,” Pillion said.

“We hope these bears can ease the difficulty of what’s happening for these children at least a little bit and provide some comfort for them.”

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers services the following areas: Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Sorrento, and Revelstoke. To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online to nokscrimestoppers.com.

