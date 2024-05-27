Regina police charge 4 adults in armed robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged four adults with armed robbery.

On Friday morning, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Victoria Avenue and with information received, police were informed that a male was assaulted with weapons and had his belongings taken.

“Police arrived and took suspects into custody. During the investigation, one of the suspects provided a false name to police, and was charged with obstruction,” according to a release. “After properly identifying the suspect, she was found to be in breach of conditions. A search warrant was executed on a hotel room and the stolen belongings were located.”

Police charged 45-year-old Steven Blaine Pascal, 37-year-old Kenneth Robert Raymond Pascal, 34-year-old Raelene Delorme Starr, and 33-year-old Kailee Dawn Eger with counts of robbery.

Starr was also charged with obstruction and failing to comply.

The four accused appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.