Video link
Headline link
Crime

Regina police charge 4 adults in armed robbery investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
Regina Police badge
Four Regina adults were charged after officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Friday morning. File / Global News
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged four adults with armed robbery.

On Friday morning, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Victoria Avenue and with information received, police were informed that a male was assaulted with weapons and had his belongings taken.

“Police arrived and took suspects into custody. During the investigation, one of the suspects provided a false name to police, and was charged with obstruction,” according to a release. “After properly identifying the suspect, she was found to be in breach of conditions. A search warrant was executed on a hotel room and the stolen belongings were located.”

Police charged 45-year-old Steven Blaine Pascal, 37-year-old Kenneth Robert Raymond Pascal, 34-year-old Raelene Delorme Starr, and 33-year-old Kailee Dawn Eger with counts of robbery.

Starr was also charged with obstruction and failing to comply.

The four accused appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.

