Canada

Public inquest into death of Haven Dubois begins

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
A public inquest into the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a creek in 2015 begins on Monday and runs until Friday. View image in full screen
A public inquest into the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a creek in 2015 begins on Monday and runs until Friday. Derek Putz / Global News
A public inquest into the death of Haven Dubois, a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in a creek in 2015, begins today.

The public inquest will be presided over by Coroner Brent Gough, K.C.

On May 20, 2015, Dubois was found unresponsive in the east end of Regina. According to a police release, resuscitation efforts were attempted by a bystander.

“Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services personnel continued resuscitation efforts and transported Dubois to the Emergency Department of the Regina General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased at 13:29 hours,” the release read.

In 2017, the victim’s mother Richelle Dubois called for a coroner’s inquest into the death of her son.

The inquest will be held at the Royal Hotel from May 27 to 31.

— More to come

