Sherwood Park man sentenced to 5 years for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple

Send this page to someone via email

A Sherwood Park man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in an August 2022 collision that left an Edmonton couple dead was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars.

Taylor Yaremchuk pleaded guilty in September 2023 to two counts of impaired driving causing death for his role in an Aug. 14, 2022 collision that killed Jim Macdonald, 68, and Annie Macdonald, 63.

Court previously heard that Yaremchuk admitted to drinking alcohol at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club on the morning of Aug. 14, 2022, and then leaving in his vehicle. Around noon, Yaremchuk crossed the centre line of Highway 628 and collided head-on with the motorcycle the Macdonalds were riding. The motorcycle caught fire and Jim and Annie died at the scene.

1:30 Victim impact statements read in drunk driving crash that killed Edmonton couple on motorcycle near Sherwood Park

Yaremchuk learned his fate in an Edmonton courtroom on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sherwood Park man has already served 57 days of his sentence. He was also handed a seven-year driving prohibition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Crown had sought a five-year sentence for Yaremchuk. The defence was seeking a sentence of three to five years.

View image in full screen Jim and Annie Macdonald’s children set up a roadside memorial on Highway 628 to honour their parents. August 2022. Global News

The Macdonalds were born and raised in Edmonton. Jim worked at MacEwan University, while Annie worked for the provincial government.

Both Jim and Annie were very active, according to their family, and passionate about skiing and riding their bicycles.

The couple had three children and seven grandchildren.