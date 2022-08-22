Menu

Edmonton couple killed in motorcycle crash honoured by family: ‘They gave us such love and guidance’

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton couple killed in motorcycle collision ‘always seeking adventure’' Edmonton couple killed in motorcycle collision ‘always seeking adventure’
WATCH ABOVE: Two long-time Edmonton residents are being remembered for their impact on the community. The couple died last Sunday after being hit head-on by an alleged impaired driver while on their motorcycle. Kim Smith spoke with their family today.

A Edmonton couple — with business, volunteer and family ties to the community — was killed by an alleged impaired drive just over a week ago while out for a leisurely motorcycle ride in Strathcona County.

Jim Macdonald, 68, and Annie Macdonald, 63, were both born and raised in Edmonton. Jim worked at MacEwan University while Annie worked as a civil servant for the provincial government.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid in double fatal motorcycle collision east of Edmonton

The couple lived in the Mill Woods area, where they raised their three children, Breigh Cohen, Kyle Macdonald and Chase Macdonald. The pair had seven grandchildren.

Jim and Annie Macdonald’s children have set up a roadside memorial on Highway 628 to honour their parents. View image in full screen
Jim and Annie Macdonald’s children have set up a roadside memorial on Highway 628 to honour their parents. Global News

Cohen said her dad was a longtime member of the Rotary Club and the Downtown Business Association. He previously owned and operated Mike’s News.

“They weren’t just seniors. They were active. They were passionate about skiing. They did wind surfing. They were always seeking an adventure, riding 20 kilometres across town on their bicycles to come visit their grandchildren,” Cohen said on Monday morning while visiting the crash site with her brother and sister-in-law.

“They described each other as soulmates and anyone who knew them, knew them together.”

Jim and Annie Macdonald’s children have set up a roadside memorial on Highway 628 to honour their parents. View image in full screen
Jim and Annie Macdonald’s children have set up a roadside memorial on Highway 628 to honour their parents. Global News

The family set up a roadside memorial with flowers, photos, a hockey stick and basketballs.

“They can’t be replaced. They gave us such love and guidance and none of their family knows what to do without them. We don’t know how to go on. All of us called them every day and asked them for advice or to talk to them,” Cohen said.

The collision happened at noon Sunday, Aug. 14, between Range Road 231 and Range Road 232 on Highway 628, which turns into Whitemud Drive at the nearby Anthony Henday Drive interchange.

Jim and Annie Macdonald were killed in a motorcycle collision in Strathcona County on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Jim and Annie Macdonald were killed in a motorcycle collision in Strathcona County on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied to Global News

Taylor Yaremchuk, 29, of Sherwood Park, Alta., has been charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.

According to court documents, the substance was cocaine and he is accused of having a blood alcohol content over 0.08 per cent.

The Macdonald family has set up an online fundraiser with donations going to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada).

“They would want to help. That’s what they would have wanted to do,” Cohen said. “They loved to help and they loved to help those in need.”

A celebration of life is being held for for Jim and Annie Macdonald on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., in the Robbins Health Learning Centre at MacEwan University. Cohen said anyone who knew her parents is welcome to attend.

