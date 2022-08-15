Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving charges laid in double fatal motorcycle collision east of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 6:42 pm
rcmp car View image in full screen
FILE: An RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

A man from Sherwood Park is facing several charges in a collision between a car and motorcycle that left a man and woman from Edmonton dead this past weekend in Strathcona County.

The collision Sunday happened at noon between Range Road 231 and 232 on Highway 628, which turns into Whitemud Drive at the nearby Anthony Henday Drive interchange.

At first, RCMP thought three vehicles were involved, but in an update Monday said it was a head-on crash between two vehicles.

Read more: 2 people dead after fatal highway collision in Strathcona County

RCMP said the the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle and motorcycle collided head on while travelling on the highway just south of Sherwood Park.

The two people on the motorcycle — a 68-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both from Edmonton — died on scene. Their names were not released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the vehicle, who was alone, wasn’t injured.

Read more: Man facing slew of charges after police chase through Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County

Taylor Yaremchuk, 29, of Sherwood Park, Alta. has been charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.

Police did not say what the substance was.

Yaremchuk remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Tuesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagFatal Crash tagAlberta roads tagStrathcona County tagSherwood Park tagStrathcona County RCMP tagMotorcycle Collision tagAlberta fatal collision tagFatal motorcycle collision tagHighway 628 tagStrathcona County Fatal Collision tagHighway 628 Alberta tagHighway 628 collision tagTaylor Yaremchuk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers