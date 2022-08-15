Impaired driving charges laid in double fatal motorcycle collision east of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Sherwood Park is facing several charges in a collision between a car and motorcycle that left a man and woman from Edmonton dead this past weekend in Strathcona County.

The collision Sunday happened at noon between Range Road 231 and 232 on Highway 628, which turns into Whitemud Drive at the nearby Anthony Henday Drive interchange.

At first, RCMP thought three vehicles were involved, but in an update Monday said it was a head-on crash between two vehicles.

RCMP said the the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle and motorcycle collided head on while travelling on the highway just south of Sherwood Park.

The two people on the motorcycle — a 68-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both from Edmonton — died on scene. Their names were not released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, who was alone, wasn’t injured.

Taylor Yaremchuk, 29, of Sherwood Park, Alta. has been charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.

Police did not say what the substance was.

Yaremchuk remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Tuesday.