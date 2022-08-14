2 people dead after fatal highway collision in Strathcona County

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a serious three-way collision involving a motorcycle, pickup truck and car on Sunday.

Strathcona County RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services responded to the call.

Both people on the motorcycle were found dead on scene, according to a news release Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened at noon on Hwy. 628 between Range Rd. 231 and 232, just south of Sherwood Park.

Hwy 628 is closed as the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist team continues to investigate.