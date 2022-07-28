RCMP investigate fatal collision along Highway 16 west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries in a collision west of Edmonton Thursday.

In a news release just after 3:30 p.m., Parkland County RCMP said they were at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 16 at Range Road 33. The area is located about 50 kilometres west of Edmonton.

RCMP said at least one person was dead and at least one other suffered serious injuries.

It’s not known how many vehicles or people were involved in the collision. RCMP said they will not be releasing those details until the next of kin notifications have been completed.

Traffic along westbound Highway 16 is being diverted. RCMP said they anticipate being on scene for at least four hours.