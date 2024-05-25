Saskatoon’s Rotary Community Garden raises funds, food for those experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon community garden is emphasizing the importance of affordable, local food while raising money and food for those experiencing homelessness.

The Rotary Community Garden is being held at a Season Starter Social on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a table for donations set up by the SAGE Clan Patrol.

A pot-luck lunch social is also being held at the 1202 19 Street West location.

3:26 May citywide food drive underway

Miki Mappen, Rotary Garden coordinator, said local gardeners are welcome to come out and help tend the garden.

Story continues below advertisement

“A note to gardeners—all beds are now taken. But if you still want to garden and harvest, don’t despair. We have an increasing number of community garden beds, come help out when you can, and share in the produce,” Mappen said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The community garden was created in 2019 and serves residents in the Pleasant Hill, West Industrial, Riversdale, Westmount and King George neighbourhoods.

Mappen said the garden was created with a vision to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and build a sense of connection and community.