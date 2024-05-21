Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police forced to clear Victoria Park in Kitchener on Monday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they were forced to clear Victoria Park in Kitchener on Monday night after several issues arose among those who were in the park on the holiday.

Police say there were several fights, crowds of people blocking roads and businesses in the area, as well as people shooting fireworks at police and from moving vehicles. They say officers were initially dispatched to the park at around 7:30 p.m., as people were reportedly shooting fireworks off at others in the park as well as buildings.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Over the next four hours, 19 officers worked alongside several bylaw officers to clear the park of several hundred people and restore safety to the area.

Trending Now

Police say a 14-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They say officers are continuing to investigate the evening’s events.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices