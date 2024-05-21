Police forced to clear Victoria Park in Kitchener on Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they were forced to clear Victoria Park in Kitchener on Monday night after several issues arose among those who were in the park on the holiday.

Police say there were several fights, crowds of people blocking roads and businesses in the area, as well as people shooting fireworks at police and from moving vehicles. They say officers were initially dispatched to the park at around 7:30 p.m., as people were reportedly shooting fireworks off at others in the park as well as buildings.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Over the next four hours, 19 officers worked alongside several bylaw officers to clear the park of several hundred people and restore safety to the area.

Police say a 14-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They say officers are continuing to investigate the evening’s events.