Family unharmed in Kelowna house fire

A Kelowna, B.C., family escaped a Thursday afternoon house fire unharmed, though their garage will need some work.
At around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, reports of a possible structure fire in the 400 block of Edith Gay Road streamed into the fire department.
Once firefighters arrived, they spotted smoke coming from the rear of the structure of the two-storey residential home, according to the fire department.
The fire was quickly brought under control by the first arriving crews, but both the inside and outside of the garage were damaged.
Two adults and two children were home at the time and all occupants made it out safely without injury.
The fire is currently under investigation to determine a cause.
