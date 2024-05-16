Victoria Day 2024: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The long weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer for many people, but with it brings some closures.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed this Victoria Day long weekend, as well as some Monday activities in London, Ont., and the surrounding area.

Pharmacy/shopping

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, but hours of operation may vary. Call ahead to the location you plan on visiting to confirm hours.

Westmount Mall, White Oaks Mall, Citi Plaza and CF Masonville Mall are closed.

Food and drink

All LCBO stores are closed Monday.

Most Beer Store locations are closed except 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. (drive-thru only), 1080 Adelaide St. N, in London from and 1014 Talbot St. in St. Thomas, which will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, but hours may vary. Save some time and call before you head over.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Most major grocery stores are closed Monday, call ahead to confirm.

Labatt brewery retail store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Government services

All government offices including City Hall, Ontario Works and Provincial Administration office are closed.

All banks are closed.

Canada Post, FedEx and most delivery services will not be collecting, delivering mail/packages and most offices will be closed.

Garbage collection is rescheduled for May 21 and recycling is collected as scheduled later in the week.

All libraries are closed.

London Transit will operate on a holiday service level. Check their online schedule for updated bus times and live tracking.

Recreation and entertainment

Splash pads open May 17 and will be open Victoria Day.

Movie theatres are open, but hours will vary. Call to double check the hours before heading over.

Story continues below advertisement

Golf courses are open.

Boler mountain is open.

City of London is offering free programs all day, full details here. The locations for countless free or inexpensive activities are as follows:

North London Optimist Community Centre

East Lions Community Centre

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre

South London Community Centre

Byron Community Centre

Canada Games Aquatic Centre

South London Community Pool

Carling Arena

The Factory is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Park is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Golf, mini golf and driving range will be open on their regular schedule.

London Children’s Museum is open all weekend and Monday.

Storybrook Gardens is open.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and will be hosting their gardener’s annual spring sprout sale.

As a reminder

Under municipal bylaw, backyard fireworks are only permitted on May 20 from dusk until 11 p.m. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to discharge fireworks unless they are being directly supervised and under the control of an adult 18 years or older, among other local bylaws.