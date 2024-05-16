Police say Winnipeg man lured, sexually assaulted girls after posing as teen online

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple sex offences, after police allege he lured and assaulted two girls in their early teens.

Police said Kalib Naseeb Debusschere was arrested Tuesday in connection with incidents that took place between March and April, in which social media was used to lure the victims.

According to police, an adult man posed as a 17-year-old online, gained the victims’ trust, then sexually assaulted them.

Debusschere has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and two counts of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication.

He has been released with a court order banning him from contact with anyone under 18, police said.

The sex crimes unit continues to investigate, and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

