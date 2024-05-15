Winnipeg Blue Bombers place 2 starters on 6-game injured list and cut 6 players

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are only four days into training camp but players are dropping like flies.

The Bombers have lost two defensive starters to possible long-term injuries after the club placed linebacker Adam Bighill, cornerback Jamal Parker and defensive back Noah Hallett on the six-game injured list with undisclosed injuries on Wednesday.

While players can be removed from the six-game injured list early, it means all three will at least miss the season opener.

Bighill left practice early on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has started at middle linebacker for the past five straight seasons and has only missed four games with injuries the entire time.

Parker is entering his third year in the blue and gold and took over the starter’s job from Winston Rose late in the 2024 season.

Hallett hasn’t played since the 2022 season after a knee injury kept him out all last year.

Shayne Gauthier was practicing in Bighill’s usual spot with the first-team defence on Wednesday, while Tyrique McGhee was lining up for Parker on the corner.

Receiver Nic Demski, running back Brady Oliveira, offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld, and safety Brandon Alexander all missed the first four days of camp with injuries.

The Bombers also made their first round of cuts of the main camp by releasing six players.

There were no huge shockers but receiver Ravi Alston and linebacker Jared Beeksma who both dressed for games last season were among those cut loose.

Also let go was running back Ronnie Brown, defensive lineman John Waggoner, as well as defensive backs Raleigh Texada and C.J. Siegel.

All CFL teams had trim their roster to 75 players, not including draft picks.