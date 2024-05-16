Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Gradual warm-up through May long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
Temperatures warm through May long weekend. View image in full screen
Temperatures will warm through the May long weekend. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see temperatures climb to the 20-degree mark, along with clearing skies throughout the day.

The workweek will wrap up with a chance of showers on Friday and daytime highs dropping into the mid-teens.

The May long weekend will start on a cooler note, with Saturday seeing a chance of showers and the mercury in the mid-teens as well.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

However, a gradual warm-up is expected for Sunday, which should see highs in the upper teens, along with partly cloudy skies.

Victoria Day Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Looking ahead, 20-degree heat is expected to stick around into early next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices