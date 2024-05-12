Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged Drake trespasser returns to get bike, gets ticketed: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake's Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake's Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake’s Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike.

Toronto police say the man refused to leave when told to on Saturday afternoon and was given a provincial offences ticket under the Trespass to Property Act.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say it’s the same man who was seriously injured in an altercation with the superstar rapper’s security guards on Thursday afternoon.

At the time, the man was taken to hospital and police didn’t lay charges.

Trending Now

This was the second alleged trespasser at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion since one of his security guards was injured in a high-profile shooting outside the gates early Tuesday.

The unrest comes against the backdrop of a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which has seen both artists trade increasingly personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices