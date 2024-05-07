Menu

Crime

Child flown to Vietnam, not returned in alleged parental abduction: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Loc Phu “Jay” Le, 41, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
A man flew to Vietnam with his three-year-old child and hasn’t returned in what officers now believe is a parental abduction, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday that on Feb. 7, a man flew to Vietnam with his child and they were scheduled to return to Canada on Feb. 15.

“The man and the child have not returned, and the child has been withheld from his mother since that time,” police allege.

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for 41-year-old Loc Phu “Jay” Le, who is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

He was described as five-foot-10, 190 pounds with short black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

