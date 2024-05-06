Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of vehicle theft suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they made a gunpoint arrest of a suspect following a reported vehicle theft on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9 a.m. on May 4, officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle from a residence on Harper Road.

Officers learned the suspect may have been in the area of Johnston Drive and Carolyn Street.

He was located and police say the suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle, however, officers blocked him in and conducted a gunpoint arrest.

A 19-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.

Police also learned the suspect was also wanted on warrants for theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.