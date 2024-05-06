Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of vehicle theft suspect

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
What costs could you face if your vehicle is stolen?
RELATED: The theft of vehicles in Canada shows no signs of slowing down, even as lawmakers look for solutions, but some Canadians say they're facing various costs as they wait to see if their car may be recovered. Sean Previl reports on what you should know about the costs you could face. – Mar 3, 2024
Peterborough police say they made a gunpoint arrest of a suspect following a reported vehicle theft on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9 a.m. on May 4, officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle from a residence on Harper Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers learned the suspect may have been in the area of Johnston Drive and Carolyn Street.

He was located and police say the suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle, however, officers blocked him in and conducted a gunpoint arrest.

A 19-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.

Police also learned the suspect was also wanted on warrants for theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

