Brockville police accuse man of ‘despicable’ behaviour after arrest at gunpoint

Brockville, Ont., police allege a man charged with threatening people outside an ice cream shop began “urinating and throwing feces” after his arrest.
Police were called to reports a man was threatening people with a knife near Cowan’s Dairy on Park Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police say officers drew their weapons and arrested the suspect at gunpoint.
The say the accused did not go into custody peacefully.
“Once arrested, his despicable behaviour continued as he began urinating and throwing feces around the cell block area,” police said in a media release Friday.
An 18-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.
There were no injuries reported.
