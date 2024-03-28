Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of 2 men carrying weapons

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest of two men following reports they were carrying a firearm in a duffle bag.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Peterborough police responded to a call about the men in the area of Rink and Olive streets near Del Crary Park.

The police service’s Community FIRST Unit arrived in the area and found the suspects.

Police conducted a gunpoint arrest and the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the suspects, police found and seized two replica firearms, one of which was loaded, and an extendable baton.

Two men, both age 28, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

One of the suspects is currently on a lifetime prohibition order and a release order not to possess weapons. He was also charged with possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday.

The other man was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on April 23.