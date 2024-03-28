Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of 2 men carrying weapons

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service ramping up new Community FIRST project'
Peterborough Police Service ramping up new Community FIRST project
RELATED: The Peterborough Police Service is calling a pilot program to combat small crimes, that launched earlier this year, a success. Community FIRST has seen almost two hundred calls for service in just under two months. Tricia Mason has the details. – Feb 23, 2024
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest of two men following reports they were carrying a firearm in a duffle bag.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Peterborough police responded to a call about the men in the area of Rink and Olive streets near Del Crary Park.

The police service’s Community FIRST Unit arrived in the area and found the suspects.

Police conducted a gunpoint arrest and the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the suspects, police found and seized two replica firearms, one of which was loaded, and an extendable baton.

Two men, both age 28, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

One of the suspects is currently on a lifetime prohibition order and a release order not to possess weapons. He was also charged with possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday.

The other man was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on April 23.

 

