Possible firearms at Nestleton home prompts heavy police presence

Concerns of firearms prompted a heavy police presence at home in the hamlet of Nestleton, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Durham police, around 3:40 p.m., officers with the north division responded to a domestic-related call at a home on McLaughlin Road in the area of Highway 7A and McLaughlin Road, an area about 15 kilometres east of Port Perry.

Const. Nick Gluckstein said a man was alone in the residence but there were concerns for mischief, property damage and his wellbeing.

Police sent a number of officers including members of its tactical support unit since firearms were “known to be in the residence,” Gluckstein said.

Officers brandishing firearms were seen patrolling near the residence.

However, Gluckstein reported no firearms were brandished or threatened in the incident.

He said the man initially refused to exit the residence, but eventually came out following negotiation with officers.

The man was taken into custody without incident, Gluckstein said.

The area reopened to the public around 7:30 p.m.

No word yet on if any charges are pending.