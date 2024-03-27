Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearms seized after incident in Haliburton area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Haliburton Highlands OPP seized several firearms and arrested one person following an incident on March 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP seized several firearms and arrested one person following an incident on March 23, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was arrested following an incident in which firearms were seized in the Haliburton, Ont., area on the weekend.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, a disturbance was reported to police in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

OPP did not provide any details but say one person was found and arrested without incident. Several firearms were also seized.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“No injuries were reported to police and there were no threats to public safety,” police stated.

The individual, who was not named to protect the identity of the victim, was charged with three counts each of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, carelessly storing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing a firearm obtained by crime.

The person charged was held in custody for a future bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said the investigation is ongoing.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices