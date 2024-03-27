Firearms seized after incident in Haliburton area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested following an incident in which firearms were seized in the Haliburton, Ont., area on the weekend.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, a disturbance was reported to police in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

OPP did not provide any details but say one person was found and arrested without incident. Several firearms were also seized.

“No injuries were reported to police and there were no threats to public safety,” police stated.

The individual, who was not named to protect the identity of the victim, was charged with three counts each of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, carelessly storing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing a firearm obtained by crime.

The person charged was held in custody for a future bail hearing.

OPP said the investigation is ongoing.