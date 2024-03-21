Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-Ontario military commander pleads guilty in high-profile firearms case

By Ryan Peddigrew & Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario military commander charged after gun fired from boat, found in canal'
Ontario military commander charged after gun fired from boat, found in canal
RELATED: Quinte West OPP charged Col. Leif Dahl, commander of 8 Wing Trenton, with five firearm charges following an incident on Aug. 25 on the Murray Canal in Trenton – Aug 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former commander of CFB Trenton has pleaded guilty in connection with a firearm-related incident on the Murray Canal in Trenton, Ont.

Col. Leif Dahl was initially charged with careless use of a firearm and obstructing police after OPP said he was seen shooting at protected wildlife from a boat in Quinte West, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2023.

At the time investigators alleged Dahl threw two firearms into the canal, which their dive team recovered.

Dahl pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm and public mischief in a Belleville courtroom Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to forfeit the guns that were seized in the case.  Dahl was also ordered to make a $500 donation to Ducks Unlimited under the sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard Dahl will not have a criminal record once his sentence is successfully completed.

Dahl was removed from his post as commander of 8 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Trenton in September 2023.

In a release at the time, Major-Gen. Iain Huddleston, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, said the incident occurred while Dahl was on leave.

Trending Now

Dahl, who has more than 25 years of military experience, had been commander of 8 Wing Trenton since July 29, 2022.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for comment.

— with files from Global’s Greg Davis

Click to play video: '8 Wing, CFB Trenton commander removed from role after additional firearm charges laid'
8 Wing, CFB Trenton commander removed from role after additional firearm charges laid
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices