Ex-Ontario military commander pleads guilty in high-profile firearms case

Send this page to someone via email

A former commander of CFB Trenton has pleaded guilty in connection with a firearm-related incident on the Murray Canal in Trenton, Ont.

Col. Leif Dahl was initially charged with careless use of a firearm and obstructing police after OPP said he was seen shooting at protected wildlife from a boat in Quinte West, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2023.

At the time investigators alleged Dahl threw two firearms into the canal, which their dive team recovered.

Dahl pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm and public mischief in a Belleville courtroom Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to forfeit the guns that were seized in the case. Dahl was also ordered to make a $500 donation to Ducks Unlimited under the sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard Dahl will not have a criminal record once his sentence is successfully completed.

Dahl was removed from his post as commander of 8 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Trenton in September 2023.

In a release at the time, Major-Gen. Iain Huddleston, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, said the incident occurred while Dahl was on leave.

Dahl, who has more than 25 years of military experience, had been commander of 8 Wing Trenton since July 29, 2022.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for comment.

— with files from Global’s Greg Davis