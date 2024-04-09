Menu

Crime

Peterborough police officer makes gunpoint arrest of man with loaded handgun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest following an altercation with a man brandishing a loaded firearm on Monday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 11:35 p.m., an officer finished a call for service in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets and saw a suspected impaired man fall in the middle of the road.

Police say the officer drove in their vehicle to the man and inquired about his well-being.

Police say during the exchange, the officer noticed a firearm in the man’s sweater. Police allege the man was trying to conceal the weapon.

The officer then got out of his vehicle, drew his firearm and made a gunpoint arrest.

However, police allege the suspect did not listen to the officer’s demands and started to reach toward the sweater pocket with the firearm.

“The officer pushed the suspect down and took him into custody,” police say.

During a search of the suspect after arrest, police say officers located a loaded handgun with bullets in the magazine and a loose bullet in the suspect’s pocket, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 14.8 grams of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine and cash.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, heroin and other drugs).

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

