Lindsay police make gunpoint arrest after finding impaired driver with loaded firearm

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest after investigating an impaired driver on Monday morning.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that at around 8 a.m., police received two reports from citizens about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Durham and Hamilton streets.

Officers found the suspect vehicle on Lisbeth Crescent parked but the engine was still running and the driver was “slumped” over the steering wheel.

Police say while an officer spoke to the man, they noticed a firearm on his lap. The officer conducted a gunpoint arrest.

The man was taken into custody without incident and officers seized a loaded firearm.

Also while in custody, the suspect allegedly threatened to harm another individual.

A 39-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying and transporting a firearm in a careless manner, and seven counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.