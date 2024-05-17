Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 teens to be tried together for murder in killing of 16-year-old in Halifax

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 2:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax'
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
A Nova Scotia family is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, a Syrian refugee fatally stabbed at Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22. Three teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder. As Heidi Petracek reports, Al Marrach's grieving family says the boy's murder has shaken their belief of a better life in Canada – Apr 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The four youths charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty during a court appearance in Halifax on Friday.

Two 14-year-olds — a boy and a girl — were charged with second-degree murder on April 25. A few days later, a 16-year-old, who was arrested and released the day of Al Marrach’s death, was re-arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The last arrest came on May 2, when a second 16-year-old had been charged.

Al Marrach died in hospital on April 22 after he was found injured in a parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crown attorney Terry Nickerson said he will be looking for the four to be sentenced as adults, if convicted.

“This is as serious a case as it gets,” he said to reporters on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“A youth penalty for second-degree murder is seven years … a sentence as an adult would be a life sentence with a parole eligibility set by a judge afterward.”

Nickerson added that there is a “large volume” of material to sort through in relation to the case.

“We get it from the police, we have to give it to, in this case, eight defense lawyers. So, it’s about managing the file,” he explained.

Trending Now

The four accused will be tried together in September, with a bail hearing set for June.

Al Marrach and his family came to Halifax in 2016 as Syrian refugees. His parents have told Global News that they struggled to find a footing in their new country, and their children have experienced violence in schools.

His father, Maher Al Marrach, said the family wants justice for their son.

“I want the person who killed my son to be judged like someone who has full awareness and full cognitive abilities,” he said, speaking through an Arabic interpreter.

— with files from Zack Power

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices