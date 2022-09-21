Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of man brandishing weapons

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 12:55 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man in possession of weapons on Sept. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man in possession of weapons on Sept. 21, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing assault and weapons charges following an incident Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of McDonell and Bethune streets. Officers learned the suspect who was brandishing a knife and a brick had confronted an individual.

Police say one officer initiated a gunpoint arrest while another officer drew their conducted energy weapon.

3 arrested after housing unit 'takeover' at Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough: police

The 43-year-old man complied with the officers’ demands and he was taken into custody without incident.

Trending Stories

He was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count each of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras' Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras
