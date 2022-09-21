Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of man brandishing weapons

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing assault and weapons charges following an incident Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of McDonell and Bethune streets. Officers learned the suspect who was brandishing a knife and a brick had confronted an individual.

Police say one officer initiated a gunpoint arrest while another officer drew their conducted energy weapon.

The 43-year-old man complied with the officers’ demands and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count each of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.