Crime

3 arrested after housing unit ‘takeover’ at Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 12:41 pm
Click to play video: '3 arrested for assault, forcible confinement at Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough' 3 arrested for assault, forcible confinement at Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough
WATCH: Three people face assault and forcible confinement charges following a reported 'housing unit takeover' at an apartment complex on Talwood Drive in Peterborough, Ont., Tuesday.

Three people are facing assault and forcible confinement charges following an incident at an apartment complex in Peterborough, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a reported “housing unit takeover” at an apartment on Talwood Drive where residents in the unit were being held against their will.

Officers contained the scene and ordered the individuals to exit. Three people eventually exited and were taken into custody.

Read more: Peterborough police emergency response team arrests 2, seizes gun, drugs after housing unit ‘takeover’

One victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with various injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

An 18-year-old Peterborough woman and two 20-year-old Toronto men were arrested and each charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and break and enter a place to commit an indictable offence.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men were also charged with assault with a weapon. One of them was additionally charged with possession of Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the service’s Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

