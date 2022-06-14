Peterborough police emergency response team arrests 2, seizes gun, drugs after housing unit ‘takeover’

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police deployed their emergency response team on Monday to deal with a reported housing unit “takeover.”

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 p.m., police were informed of an incident in which two unwanted men refused to leave a housing unit. Police called it a “takeover” of the residence.

Around 6 p.m., members of the emergency response team entered the residence and arrested two men. Investigators seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash inside the residence.

Two men from Brampton, Ont., ages 21 and 20, were each charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammo and possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 21-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking issued on June 9 to remain outside the city of Peterborough.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Tuesday.