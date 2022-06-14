Menu

Crime

Peterborough police emergency response team arrests 2, seizes gun, drugs after housing unit ‘takeover’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:12 am
The Peterborough Police Service's emergency response team was deployed on June 13 and arrested two men and seized a weapon and drugs. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service's emergency response team was deployed on June 13 and arrested two men and seized a weapon and drugs. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police deployed their emergency response team on Monday to deal with a reported housing unit “takeover.”

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 p.m., police were informed of an incident in which two unwanted men refused to leave a housing unit. Police called it a “takeover” of the residence.

Around 6 p.m., members of the emergency response team entered the residence and arrested two men. Investigators seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash inside the residence.

Suspect sought after shooting in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital, police say

Two men from Brampton, Ont., ages 21 and 20, were each charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammo and possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 21-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking issued on June 9 to remain outside the city of Peterborough.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Tuesday.

