Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested a youth for drug trafficking on May 1, 2024 following an investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested a youth for drug trafficking on May 1, 2024 following an investigation. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine in Lindsay, Ont., early Wednesday.

With the assistance of the OPP’s tactics and rescue and community street crime units, investigators with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service executed a search warrant at an unnamed location.

Police say investigators seized 31.2 grams of fentanyl, 32.2 grams of cocaine and $1,060 in cash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $10,000, police report.

The investigation led to the arrest of a youth who was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid) and one count of possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The youth was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service would like to thank all of our officers as well as our colleagues from the Ontario Provincial Police for their continued commitment to community safety,” police stated.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices