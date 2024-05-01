Youth arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized in Lindsay, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A police investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine in Lindsay, Ont., early Wednesday.

With the assistance of the OPP’s tactics and rescue and community street crime units, investigators with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service executed a search warrant at an unnamed location.

Police say investigators seized 31.2 grams of fentanyl, 32.2 grams of cocaine and $1,060 in cash.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $10,000, police report.

The investigation led to the arrest of a youth who was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid) and one count of possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The youth was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service would like to thank all of our officers as well as our colleagues from the Ontario Provincial Police for their continued commitment to community safety,” police stated.