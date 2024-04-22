Police seize firearm during traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., man faces multiple charges after police say they located a firearm during a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., early Sunday.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 5 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the town. Police say they located and seized a firearm in the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from the village of Norland was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, transporting a firearm in a careless manner and being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, driving while under suspension and failing to stop for a red light.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 30.

