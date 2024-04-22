Menu

Crime

Police seize firearm during traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
RELATED: Canada is seeing a rise in firearm-related violent crime, new data from Statistics Canada shows, with the rate of incidents per 100,000 people has risen by 8.9 per cent in 2022 compared with the year before. Legal experts and police say more action needs to be taken by policymakers. Global's Sean Previl reports – Jan 30, 2024
A City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., man faces multiple charges after police say they located a firearm during a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., early Sunday.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 5 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the town. Police say they located and seized a firearm in the vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 41-year-old man from the village of Norland was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, transporting a firearm in a careless manner and being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, driving while under suspension and failing to stop for a red light.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 30.

 

 

