Canada

Insp. Kirk Robertson named next chief of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
Kawartha Lakes Police Service Chief Mark Mitchell, left, congratulates Insp. Kirk Robertson who has been selected to be the next police chief following Mitchell's retirement this spring.
Kawartha Lakes Police Service Chief Mark Mitchell, left, congratulates Insp. Kirk Robertson who has been selected to be the next police chief following Mitchell's retirement this spring. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
A familiar face will lead the Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, Ont., as veteran Insp. Kirk Robertson will be the service’s next chief of police.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Services Board made the announcement on Friday, noting the selection of Robertson came following an extensive, nationwide search, facilitated by Waterhoue Executive Search.

Robertson, born and raised in Lindsay, will begin his new role on May 18, replacing Chief Mark Mitchell who is retiring. Mitchell was named police chief in March 2018  — the first chief in the service’s history to be hired from within, making Robertson the second.

Chief-designate Robertson has served with the municipal police service for the past 22 years and has 27 years total of policing experience. He has held roles including uniform patrol, criminal investigations and with the institutional investigation unit. He was promoted to inspector in 2019.

“The Police Services Board are excited to work together with Chief-designate Robertson in continuing to build on the long-standing tradition of excellence in public safety service to our community,” the board stated.

A formal change-of-command ceremony will take place in August.

 

 

The board says Robertson continues to reside in Lindsay with his wife Kim and their two children.

