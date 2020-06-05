Kawartha Lakes police chief pens letter ahead of Lindsay, Ont. Black Lives Matter march

Send this page to someone via email

A Black Lives Matter march is planned in Lindsay, Ont., for Sunday, June 7.

According to organizers, the peaceful march will begin at noon at Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute on Kent Street West and proceed to nearby Victoria Park adjacent to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service detachment on Victoria Avenue.

A section of Kent Street will be closed from Adelaide Street to Victoria Park Avenue, police stated.

2:23 Hundreds participate in Black Lives Matter rally and march in Peterborough Hundreds participate in Black Lives Matter rally and march in Peterborough

“This peaceful protest is to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and to educate people from all backgrounds about the importance of having a support system in place for people of colour,” stated Peyton Caldoza on the event’s Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t be silent, come out to share and show your support!”

Caldoza also encourages participants to bring their own face masks and practise physical distancing due to concerns about COVID-19.

Some masks and hand-sanitizer may be made available at the event.

On Friday, police chief Mark Mitchell penned a letter addressing the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned by the neck by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“This past week has been one of reflection and learning for the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service,” the letter states in part. “Like so many others we watched in dismay as George Floyd pleaded for assistance before his tragic and preventable death.

“Any time someone dies in the custody of police, our system has failed.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell’s entire letter can be found here.

The police service tweeted Friday afternoon that Mitchell plans to speak with the participants following their march.

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief @KLPMitchell will be meeting members of Black Lives Matter Kawartha at the conclusion of their march to KLPS on Sunday June 7. We are here to listen & to take action against racism. pic.twitter.com/AZGoDGzlLS — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) June 5, 2020

0:47 Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter march in Cobourg Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter march in Cobourg