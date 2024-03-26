Wounded Warriors partners with Kawartha Lakes police to boost mental health supports

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, Ont., will receive additional mental health supports thanks to a new partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada.

On Monday, the municipal police service announced the partnership with the organization, which provides mental health supports and services for ill and injured veterans, emergency service professionals and their families.

The new partnership was forged between the Kawartha Lakes Police Service Association and Wounded Warriors following the November 2021 death of Const. Mike Broderick, who died by suicide. He had joined the police service in 2009.

Some of the programs that will be made available to police officers and service staff include trauma, couples and spousal resiliency programs, the Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday program, the Surviving Spouses program, the Warrior Kids Camp and virtual program, post-traumatic stress disorder service dogs and an operational stress intervention dog.

Police Insp. Tom Hickey says the service had been actively seeking partnerships with external agencies and noted that Wounded Warriors Canada “jumped off the page” as a first-priority partnership.

“Because we are a small police service, we have limited resources to deal with this type of thing (mental health supports),” he said. “The thing that jumped off the page about Wounded Warriors is that it’s not only about our members, it’s about our members’ families and our members’ children, which is so unique. That became clear this partnership had to happen.”

Wounded Warriors Canada, now a nationally recognized mental health service provider, was formed over 11 years ago. It has since partnered with more than 160 services and organizations across the country.

Police Chief Mark Mitchell praised the organization’s programs, noting “they understand the nature of the work and the impacts” of individuals working in emergency services and the military.

“The main thrust of what this provides is another treatment option for our members who may be suffering the effects of trauma,” Mitchell said. “Not just for them but for their family and partners as well.”

Wounded Warriors Canada executive director Scott Maxwell says the goal is to provide the appropriate care in a timely fashion.

“Given the complexities of operational stress injuries, we know that no single organization can provide 100 per cent solution when it comes to the mental health and wellness needs of its members and their families,” he said. “Partnerships are vital. Together, we are working to break down barriers to accessing culturally appropriate mental health care while reducing stigma for those who serve. We’re grateful for their willingness to collaborate, and we look forward to working with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service in the months and years to come.”

Maxwell noted it’s important to also support families of those on the front lines.

“They serve alongside and behind those who serve our country, our communities and neighbours,” he said. “So often they’re overlooked when it comes to the care, treatment and training side.”

Hickey notes over 88 per cent of their members have completed the Wounded Warriors’ Before Operational Stress (BOS) program. Developed by mental health experts and psychologists, the program helps public safety personnel and first responders manage operational stress.

“It’s now an integral part of our training for any of our new members, whether it be our civilian staff or our sworn staff,” Hickey said.

The partnership between the two organizations comes after the neighbouring Peterborough Police Service announced its partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada in late January.