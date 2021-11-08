City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service mourns death of Const. Mike Broderick

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says it is morning the loss of 12-year officer Const. Mike Broderick.

In a release issued on Saturday, the service said Broderick died on Friday, Nov. 5.

No details have been provided on the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

At the request of the service, the OPP’s criminal investigations branch and the Ontario Coroners Office will conduct the death investigation.

Broderick joined the police service in Lindsay in April 2009 after graduating from Fleming College’s Police Foundations program in 2006. He was currently working in the uniform division, the service said.

Broderick leaves behind his wife and their daughter.

“Mike was an extremely dedicated officer who served his community with professionalism and compassion,” police chief Mark Mitchell said. “His death is heartbreaking for all of us. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones and we will continue supporting them through this tragic time.”

On behalf of all OPP Association members & staff President Rob Stinson offers heartfelt condolences to family, friends, colleagues and all who knew City of Kawartha Lakes Police Constable Mike Broderick. It is ok not to be ok. Please reach out for help and care for each other. https://t.co/uvcaOm0402 pic.twitter.com/APTu0BMSEA — Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) (@OPPAssociation) November 6, 2021

Support services are being made available to the municipal police service staff.

“At this time, Mike’s family has requested privacy while they are grieving the loss of their loved one,” the service stated.

In a tweet, Mark Baxter, president of the Police Association of Ontario, expressed his deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Broderick.

“If you or someone you know is struggling there are lots of resources available. Please reach out,” he said.

He joined numerous police associations across the province, including the neighbouring Peterborough Police Service, in expressing condolences.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Constable Mike Broderick and all of the members of @klpsmedia,” the service issued in a Tweet. “Our hearts go out to you. #heroesinlife”

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MP Jamie Schmale and MPP Laurie Scott issued statements of condolences.

“While they are often unsung heroes, our first responders are the backbone of the communities they serve,” Schmale said. “My deepest condolences to the officer’s family and the entire Kawartha Lakes Police Service. We are with you mourning this devastating loss.”

Added Scott: “My deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Const. Mike Broderick during this tragic time. Thank you for your years of dedicated service to our community.”

With great sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the loss of a member. Cst Mike Broderick was a dedicated officer who served his community with professionalism and compassion. We are offering support to the officer’s family, loved ones and members.https://t.co/kWhSmIdgyP pic.twitter.com/BNl3VbX5xd — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) November 6, 2021

In 2013 Broderick was interviewed about Fleming’s program and told mykawartha.com where it needed to expand based on the evolving changes to policing.

“They need to continue to focus on the writing aspect of it. We do so much report writing in our job,” he said. “They also need to do a lot more on mental health because we deal with that a lot.”