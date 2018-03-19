Mark Mitchell named next police chief in City of Kawartha Lakes

Longtime inspector Mark Mitchell will be the next police chief for the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The detachment made the announcement on Monday morning. Mitchell will assume the position after John Hagarty retires in August. Hagarty gave his notification in August 2017 and the Police Services Board said they would search for a successor internally.

The board says it’s the first time in 60 years that a chief of police has been hired from within the ranks.

“Inspector Mitchell has very strong management skills and an exceptional proven leadership style,” stated board chair Don Thomas. “The board is very pleased to have such a qualified applicant from within the police service.”

Mitchell started his policing career in Pickering in 1988 and joined the Kawartha Lakes Police Service (formerly Lindsay police) in 1990. He climbed through the ranks and has served as an inspector for the past 10 years.

In 2009-2010 he was seconded to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s International Peace Operations branch and was deployed to Afghanistan and Kandahar.

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham says Mitchell’s appointment is great news for the city.

“I don’t believe a country-wide search would have landed a more qualified candidate,” said Letham. “We are lucky to have him.”

Mitchell has been the recipient of numerous police medals and citations including the Police Exemplary Service Medal, Canadian Police Commander’s Citation for Exemplary Service to the Afghanistan mission, Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee medal.

Hagarty said he and the board were committed to succession planning and said Mitchell is ready to assume the role.

“He’s going to be a fine chief,” said Hagarty. “It is very rewarding and comforting for me to leave this police service in his very capable hands.”