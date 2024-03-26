2 Toronto residents arrested after stolen vehicle stopped in Lindsay: police

Two Toronto residents face charges after a reported stolen vehicle was located in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday night.
Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers were conducting property checks in the area of Lindsay Street North when they noticed a suspicious vehicle and determined it had been reported stolen from Quebec.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and say they found and seized a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.
A 41-year-old man from Toronto and a 47-year-old Toronto woman were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The man was also charged with three counts of each possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid) and failing to comply with probation.
The woman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and failing to comply with probation.
Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.
Comments