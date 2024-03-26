2 Toronto residents arrested after stolen vehicle stopped in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto residents face charges after a reported stolen vehicle was located in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday night.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers were conducting property checks in the area of Lindsay Street North when they noticed a suspicious vehicle and determined it had been reported stolen from Quebec.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and say they found and seized a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from Toronto and a 47-year-old Toronto woman were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was also charged with three counts of each possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid) and failing to comply with probation.

The woman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and failing to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.