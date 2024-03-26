Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Toronto residents arrested after stolen vehicle stopped in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 9:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What costs could you face if your vehicle is stolen?'
What costs could you face if your vehicle is stolen?
RELATED: The theft of vehicles in Canada shows no signs of slowing down, even as lawmakers look for solutions but some Canadians say they're facing various costs as they wait to see if their car may be recovered. Sean Previl reports on what you should know about the costs you could face. – Mar 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Toronto residents face charges after a reported stolen vehicle was located in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday night.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers were conducting property checks in the area of Lindsay Street North when they noticed a suspicious vehicle and determined it had been reported stolen from Quebec.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and say they found and seized a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from Toronto and a 47-year-old Toronto woman were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was also charged with three counts of each possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid) and failing to comply with probation.

The woman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and failing to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices