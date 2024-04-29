Man escapes from central Edmonton minimum-security facility

Send this page to someone via email

A man serving time for robbery, break and enter, and theft under $5,000 escaped from a minimum-security facility in central Edmonton over the weekend.

In a news release Monday morning, the Correctional Service of Canada said staff at the Stan Daniels Healing Centre noticed on Sunday that Kelvin Aubichon was missing.

The CSC said Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant was issued for the 30-year-old’s arrest.

Aubichon is currently serving a sentence of five years and nine months for several charges including robbery, break and enter, mischief, obstruction of a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, and theft under $5,000.

Aubichon is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos, including:

“SHEYANNA RAIN” on his neck

the Pillsbury dough boy on the right side of his neck

a marijuana leaf on his left forearm

“LEXI” on his neck

“Luxury” on his left forearm

77 spade, diamond club on his left arm

a gun “keep it 100” on his left arm

“In Memory of Rhonda Mary Anderson” on his right upper arm

“Money” on his right upper arm

a cross with “LOVE MOM” on his right arm

a pyramid on his right forearm

owls and a rose on his left upper arm

a woman playing cards on his left arm

“No Pain” on his left arm

dice on his left forearm

a cross on his left hand

a rose on his left hand

The Stan Daniels Healing Centre is a 72-bed community residential and healing lodge that houses conditionally released and federally sentenced Indigenous inmates.

This is the second inmate to escape a minimum-security facility in Edmonton in as many days. On Sunday, the CSC said that staff members at Buffalo Sage Wellness House noticed on Saturday that Eugenia Herman, 31, was not accounted for.

Anyone who sees either inmate is asked to contact police.