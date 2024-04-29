Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man escapes from central Edmonton minimum-security facility

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 11:45 am
2 min read
The Correctional Service of Canada said Kelvin Aubichon, 30, escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in Edmonton. View image in full screen
The Correctional Service of Canada said Kelvin Aubichon, 30, escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in Edmonton. Credit / Correctional Service of Canada
A man serving time for robbery, break and enter, and theft under $5,000 escaped from a minimum-security facility in central Edmonton over the weekend.

In a news release Monday morning, the Correctional Service of Canada said staff at the Stan Daniels Healing Centre noticed on Sunday that Kelvin Aubichon was missing.

The CSC said Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant was issued for the 30-year-old’s arrest.

Aubichon is currently serving a sentence of five years and nine months for several charges including robbery, break and enter, mischief, obstruction of a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, and theft under $5,000.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Aubichon is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos, including:

  • “SHEYANNA RAIN” on his neck
  • the Pillsbury dough boy on the right side of his neck
  • a marijuana leaf on his left forearm
  • “LEXI” on his neck
  • “Luxury” on his left forearm
  • 77 spade, diamond club on his left arm
  • a gun “keep it 100” on his left arm
  • “In Memory of Rhonda Mary Anderson” on his right upper arm
  • “Money” on his right upper arm
  • a cross with “LOVE MOM” on his right arm
  • a pyramid on his right forearm
  • owls and a rose on his left upper arm
  • a woman playing cards on his left arm
  • “No Pain” on his left arm
  • dice on his left forearm
  • a cross on his left hand
  • a rose on his left hand
The Stan Daniels Healing Centre is a 72-bed community residential and healing lodge that houses conditionally released and federally sentenced Indigenous inmates.

This is the second inmate to escape a minimum-security facility in Edmonton in as many days. On Sunday, the CSC said that staff members at Buffalo Sage Wellness House noticed on Saturday that Eugenia Herman, 31, was not accounted for.

Anyone who sees either inmate is asked to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

