Homicide unit investigates death of man found injured at Royal Alexandra Hospital

A man died after being found injured and unconscious on a sidewalk outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital in central Edmonton overnight.
The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded at 1:39 a.m. to reports of an injured man on the sidewalk at 102nd Street and Kingsway.
Police found the unresponsive 34-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. The nature of his wounds was not disclosed.
Police said EMS treated and transported him to hospital, where he later died.
The homicide section has taken over the suspicious death investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22.
Police are asking anyone with information about this suspicious death to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
