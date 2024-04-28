Inmate escapes from minimum-security facility in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Correctional Services of Canada said a warrant had been issued for an inmate who escaped custody over the weekend.

Staff at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a minimum-security Section 81 facility in Edmonton, said 31-year-old Eugenia Herman was not accounted for Saturday.

According to CSC, Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate’s arrest was issued.

Herman is described as fie-foot-four in height weighing approximately 126 lbs.

Officials said Herman has several distinguishable tattoos including a red and black leopard on her neck, a red armband on her left upper arm, and “For those I love I will sacrifice” written on her right upper arm.

CSC said Herman has been serving a sentence of two years for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, among other charges.

Anyone who has information regarding Herman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and the CSC said they would investigate the circumstances of the incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.