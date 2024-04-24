Heritage Council calling for memorabilia for Labatt Memorial Park collection in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The London Heritage Council in partnership with Tourism London is asking for memorabilia donations for the Labatt Memorial Park Collection at the Rob McKay clubhouse. Almost all the artifacts in the clubhouse are borrowed from the community.

The memorabilia donations are intended to be part of a more permanent collection at the park. Labatt Memorial Park was built in 1877 and is the world’s oldest continually operating baseball grounds.

From old ticket stubs to posters, baseballs to jerseys, the council is aiming to preserve the heritage of the park.

“Anything and everything. If you have a connection to the park or a connection to baseball, if your father or grandfather played on a team, anything connected to the park would be awesome to share,” says Terri Smale, executive director of the London Heritage Council.

Labatt’s Park has hosted at least one baseball game every year since it opened, even during the pandemic.

“We are so fortunate to have this historic venue right in the heart of our city, and it’s important that we preserve its history and heritage,” says Smale. “Labatt Park has an incredible history.”

The park has been home to The Tecumsehs, Majors, Tigers and more teams over its centuries of operation. But it doesn’t just host baseball games. It has hosted football, horse jumping and other events since it opened.

Legendary players have passed through the park such Ty Cobb, George ‘Mooney’ Gibson, Honus Wagner and Fergie Jenkins.

“This collection (of donations) will help preserve the history from these events and continue to tell the important story of Labatt Park for many years to come,” says Smale. “It’s coming to a good home. It’s going to be well looked after and preserved to be shared for generations to come.”

If you have an item to donate, visit this link to fill out a form and connect for the next steps.