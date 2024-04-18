Calgary-area pub kicks off patio season with new menu for dogs

Send this page to someone via email

This spring brings a surprising new menu at one brewpub in the Calgary area.

In a move that’s bound to get a lot of tails wagging, the patio is really going to the dogs.

Rocky View Brewing Company in Cochrane, Alta. is kicking off the spring and summer patio season with a new dog menu.

Chef Darryl Berntsen is perfecting his recipes for dishes such as chicken livers with rice and vegetables.

The dog menu also offers that dish prepared with beef livers, as well as ‘dog sundaes’ for dessert.

“I’m also going to be having some vegetarian options for dogs,” Berntsen said.

The taproom’s dog menu also features ‘puppy pints’, served in standard dog bowls.

“We’ve got ‘Canine Pale Ale’, a brand called ‘Fetch’ – it’s just bone broth” Berntsen said. “No pint glass – unfortunately the dog’s tongue can’t reach the bottom of the glass.”

Rocky View Brewing Company owner Denean Thorsen brought her dog Lenny in for a sample.

It’s actually not the first time dogs have been able to enjoy Bernsten’s culinary creations on the pub’s patio.

“This is dog-friendly and generally always busy with pups and people, and chef always comes out and brings treats to the puppies,” Thorsen said. “He makes his own in-house bacon and every dog that comes to the patio gets a strip of his bacon.”

The taproom is hosting a Pooch Patio Party on Saturday, June 29, with proceeds from the event going to support the Cochrane Humane Society.