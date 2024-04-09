City, Calgary Parking issue warning about text message scam

The City of Calgary and Calgary Parking are warning residents not to interact with scam text messages asking for parking ticket payments.

In a social media post on Monday, Calgary Parking said it will never use text messages for ticket notifications or payment requests. The parking authority urges Calgarians to not respond to the texts. Calgarians are also asked to not click the links.

Those who received a scam text are encouraged to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

“You will receive a parking violation in the mail or on the windshield of your vehicle. Those are the only ways the City of Calgary or Calgary Parking will ever issue a parking violation,” Robert Whyte, coordinator of business and technology development with the City of Calgary, said.

⚠️ Scam Alert ⚠️ The City of Calgary & Calgary Parking DO NOT use text messages for ticket notifications or payment requests. Do not respond to scam texts or click access links. Please report any suspicious texts to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: https://t.co/5AHUy0a5ME. pic.twitter.com/JuTgR9ompK — Calgary Parking (@CalgaryParking) April 9, 2024