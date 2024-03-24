$850K worth of e-bikes stolen in Delta from container on Annacis Island

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. business owner is frustrated with police after thieves made away with thousands of dollars worth of e-bikes.

On March 19, thieves were captured on video scoping out a warehouse used by e-bike company Biktrix, located on Annacis Island.

A few hours later around 1 a.m., two suspects returned with a semi-truck and hooked onto a trailer with a 40-foot container attached.

One hundred and fifty e-bikes were inside the container, including special one-of-a-kind prototypes. Video of the theft was posted online by the company.

The total retail value is estimated to be nearly $850,000, according to Biktrix owner Roshan Thomas.

Thomas says he’s disappointed with Delta Police’s response and said it was Langley RCMP who eventually found the stolen trailer, which had been emptied.

“If you just Google ‘delta container thefts’ or ‘thefts’ … it is so rampant,” he told Global News. “I feel like the default the police are going with is, ‘Yeah, it’s gone. We are not going to be able to do anything.’”

Thomas said he has had thefts at all three of his showrooms, however, this latest mass theft has him worried about the future of his company as he is unsure how much insurance will cover.

Delta police did issue a press release regarding the incident on Sunday.

The department said Biktrix’s video release online has “complicated the police’s ability to conduct investigations overtly and covertly.”

“The Delta Police Department has a team of officers working to identify and hold accountable the people responsible for this theft and attempt to recover the stolen property,” Delta police staff wrote in the release. “The theft was a crime of opportunity, and not specifically directed at Biktrix’s shipment. The suspects are known to be one male and one female, both dressed in dark clothing, and they made efforts to conceal their identities.”

The suspect truck is described as a white Freightliner day cab tractor with “Ryder” written on the doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.