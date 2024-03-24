Flames sign Finnish defenceman Joni Jurmo to entry-level contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Joni Jurmo to an entry-level contract in a deal announced Sunday.

The Flames acquired the rights to the 21-year-old from Espoo, Finland, in a Jan. 31 trade that sent centre Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary also got forward Andrei Kuzmenko, another defensive prospect in Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver’s first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft in that transaction.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Jurmo’s contract with the Flames is two years with an average annual value of US$850,000. He was a third-round pick by Vancouver (82nd overall) in 2020.

“We are pleased to sign Joni to his entry-level contract and look forward to his continued development in our organization,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday in a statement.

“At 21 years old, he provides us with another young defenceman prospect with size, mobility, who skates and defends well.”

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-five, 210-pound defenceman split this season between Ilves and KooKoo in Finland’s top division. He had a goal and four assists with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.

Jurmo also played for the Finnish squad that lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the 2022 world junior men’s hockey championship final in Edmonton.