SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames sign Finnish defenceman Joni Jurmo to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Joni Jurmo to an entry-level contract in a deal announced Sunday.

The Flames acquired the rights to the 21-year-old from Espoo, Finland, in a Jan. 31 trade that sent centre Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary also got forward Andrei Kuzmenko, another defensive prospect in Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver’s first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft in that transaction.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Jurmo’s contract with the Flames is two years with an average annual value of US$850,000. He was a third-round pick by Vancouver (82nd overall) in 2020.

“We are pleased to sign Joni to his entry-level contract and look forward to his continued development in our organization,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday in a statement.

“At 21 years old, he provides us with another young defenceman prospect with size, mobility, who skates and defends well.”

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-five, 210-pound defenceman split this season between Ilves and KooKoo in Finland’s top division. He had a goal and four assists with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.

Jurmo also played for the Finnish squad that lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the 2022 world junior men’s hockey championship final in Edmonton.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices