Sports

Flames’ goalie Vladar to have hip surgery, Markstrom cleared to play

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery next week.

The Flames say starting goalie Jacob Markstrom has been cleared for full practice and game participation from his lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf, recently called up from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, will remain on the Flames’ roster on an emergency recall basis.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The club says Vladar’s surgery gives him time to rehabilitate and fully recover for the 2024-25 season, the club said.

