Flames’ goalie Vladar to have hip surgery, Markstrom cleared to play

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery next week.

The Flames say starting goalie Jacob Markstrom has been cleared for full practice and game participation from his lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf, recently called up from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, will remain on the Flames’ roster on an emergency recall basis.

The club says Vladar’s surgery gives him time to rehabilitate and fully recover for the 2024-25 season, the club said.